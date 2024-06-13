Blondie's Bakery Boutique 404 Mendocino Avenue STE A
Desserts
Cupcakes
- Animal Cookie
vanilla funfetti cake topped with berry cream cheese frosting with a animal cookie on top$4.95
- Birthday
vanilla funfetti cake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting$4.35
- Brownie Dairy Free*
vegan chocolate cake topped with a vegan chocolate frosting$4.95
- Cheesecake
vanilla cake atop a graham cracker crust filled with raspberry jam, topped with cream cheese frosting and graham cracker shavings$4.95
- Chocolate Delight
chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse filling topped with chocolate frosting$4.95
- Cookies & Cream Dairy Free*
Vegan chocolate cake topped with Oreo frosting.$4.95
- Lemon
Vanilla cake, lemon curd filling topped with lemon buttercream frosting$4.95
- Gluten Free
gluten free vanilla cake topped with vanilla frosting$4.95
- Raspberry Rosé
Raspberry cake topped with champagne frosting$4.35
- Red Velvet
grandma's red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting$4.35
- Samoa
coconut cake filled with chocolate ganache topped with caramel frosting and toasted coconut with a chocolate drizzle$4.95
- Snickerdoodle
vanilla cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and cinnamon toast crunch$4.35