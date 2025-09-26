Blondie's Bakery Boutique 404 Mendocino Avenue STE A
Desserts
Cupcake Boxes
Choose Your Cupcakes (12)
Choose your own delicious cupcakes from our menu$54.00
Choose Your Cupcakes (6)
Choose your own delicious cupcakes from our menu$29.00
Graduation Dozen
A celebratory set of our best selling Flavors, topped with festive frosting, sprinkles, and grad-themed toppers. Perfect for parties, gifts, or sweet graduation moments!$62.00
Cupcakes
Celebration bag
A nice touch to a celebration, comes with 1 party popper and 1 party blower$1.50
Fondant Topper
An edible topper that goes on top of a cupcake and you can choose between Happy Birthday or a Blondie Head.$1.00
Birthday
Vanilla Funfetti cake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting$4.95
Boston Cream Pie
Vanilla cake filled with Bavarian cream dipped in chocolate ganache$4.95
Heavenly Duo
Chocolate Cake topped with Vanilla Frosting$4.95
Cheesecake
Vanilla cake atop a graham cracker crust filled with raspberry jam, topped with cream cheese frosting and graham cracker shavings$4.95
Chocolate Delight
Chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse filling topped with chocolate buttercream frosting$4.95
Cookies & Cream Dairy Free*
Vegan chocolate cake topped with Oreo frosting$5.25
Dubai Chocolate
Chocolate cake filled and topped with pistachio buttercream infused with kataifi and hand dipped into chocolate$5.25
Gluten Free
Gluten Free Vanilla cake topped with frosting of choice$5.25
Granny's Apple Pie
A moist vanilla cake filled with cinnamon-spiced apples, topped with salted caramel buttercream, and finished with a rich caramel drizzle and buttery crumbs.$4.95OUT OF STOCK
Lemon
Vanilla cake, lemon curd filling topped with lemon buttercream frosting$4.95
Lemon Blueberry
Lemon cake filled with a blueberry jam, topped with cream cheese frosting$4.95OUT OF STOCK
Mango Madness
Vanilla Cake Filled with Mango Jam and Topped with Mango Buttercream Frosting$4.95OUT OF STOCK
Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin cake filled pumpkin mousse topped with cream cheese frosting, and a toasted pumpkin crumble.$4.95
Raspberry Chocolate Delight *Sugar-Free
Sugar-Free Vanilla Cake Filled With Raspberry Jam and Topped with Chocolate Buttercream$5.75
Raspberry Rosé
Raspberry cake topped with rosé champagne frosting$4.95
Red Velvet
Grandma's red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting$4.95
Samoa
Coconut cake filled with chocolate ganache topped with caramel frosting and toasted coconut with a chocolate drizzle$4.95
Snickerdoodle
Vanilla cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and cinnamon toast crunch$4.50
Pumpkin Pie
*Limited Edition* Strawberry Cake filled with strawberry mousse and topped with vanilla buttercream$4.95
Frosting Shot
Enough said$2.00
Brownies
Cakes
6' Birthday Cake
Vanilla cake covered with vanilla Buttercream frosting.$56.00
6' Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake covered with chocolate buttercream frosting$56.00OUT OF STOCK
6' Raspberry Rosé Cake
Raspberry cake covered with rosé champagne frosting$56.00
6' Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet cake covered with vanilla buttercream frosting with red velvet crumble around the rim$56.00
Chocolate Cake Slice$10.95
Birthday Cake Slice$10.95
Raspberry Cake Slice$10.95
Cookies
French Macarons
Chocolate Macaron$3.00
Green Tea Macaron$3.00
Lemon Macaron$3.00
Pistachio Macaron$3.00
Raspberry Macaron$3.00
Salted Caramel Macaron$3.00
Macaron Dozen Gift Box
Includes 12 pieces of our delightful and delicate, French pastries. Our Macarons rival the ones you've tasted in France! Our colorful French Macaron box includes: 12 Assorted Macarons *macarons may not reflect the image shown *Macarons contain almonds and egg whites. They are naturally gluten-free$37.00
Macaron Heart Box(8)
Includes 8 pieces of our delightful and delicate, French pastries. Our Macarons rival the ones you've tasted in France! Our colorful French Macaron box includes: 8 Assorted Macarons *macarons may not reflect the image shown *Macarons contain almonds and egg whites. They are naturally gluten-free$25.00
Small Macaron Gift Box(6)$19.00
4 pcs Macaron Gift Box$14.00
Whoopies
Combo Boxes
Munchie Box
This tasty treat box includes all of our essential desserts for one price. (Included in this treat box is 2 Cupcakes of your choice, 2 Macarons, a Whoopie Cookie, and a Blondie or Brownie) Picture does not completely depict what you might get!$25.00
Chocolate Snacker
This tasty treat box includes all of our essential chocolate desserts for one price. (Included in this treat box is 1 Chocolate Cake Slice, 2 Chocolate Macarons, a Brownie, and a Cookies & Cream Whoopie.)$26.00
Valentine Dessert Box
This tasty Valentine's Gift box includes all of our essential holiday desserts for one price. (This treat box includes 1 Strawberry Cake Slice, 2 Macarons, a Brownie or Blondie, a Heart Shaped Cookie, a Whoopie cookie, and a Valentine's Heart Pin.) *photo does not depict flavors$32.00OUT OF STOCK
Birthday Gift Box
Our Birthday Celebration box is the sweetest way to shout Happy Birthday! -Includes 2 Cupcakes of your choice! -2 French Macarons + a Blondie or Brownie -Party blower + Popper (make some noise) -Any Whoopie Cookie (choose from our best selling cookie sandwiches filled with frosting) -Happy Birthday topper + Candle -Extra- add a Customizable Birthday Card (write message during check-out)$29.00