Our Story





Welcome to Blondies Bakery Boutique, your new favorite sweet spot in the heart of Santa Rosa! We are a family-owned bakery, excited to bring joy and deliciousness to our community. Our cozy boutique is a welcoming haven for dessert lovers, offering a delightful escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life.





Blondies Bakery Boutique is the result of a heartfelt journey taken by Lauren Feagin, a longtime Sonoma County resident. After dedicating ten years to managing Sift Dessert Bar, Lauren is thrilled to reopen this cherished storefront with a fresh vision. Despite facing her own challenges, including a recent breast cancer diagnosis, Lauren's passion for baking and her two sons, Cameron and Mason, have inspired her to create a space filled with love and sweetness.





At Blondies, we specialize in an array of delectable desserts that go beyond traditional cupcakes. From our signature blondies and creamy cheesecakes to delicate macarons and seasonal treats, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.





Step into our beautifully renovated space, where each detail has been thoughtfully crafted to ensure a warm and inviting atmosphere. With the help of her sons, Lauren has transformed the interior, making it the perfect spot to savor a sweet treat or share a moment with loved ones.





Join us in celebrating our grand opening and indulge in the delightful offerings at Blondies Bakery Boutique. We can't wait to welcome you!