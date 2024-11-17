Blondie's Bakery Boutique 404 Mendocino Avenue STE A
Desserts
Cupcakes
- Animal Cookie
Vanilla Funfetti cake topped with berry cream cheese frosting with a animal cookie on top$4.95OUT OF STOCK
- Birthday
Vanilla Funfetti cake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting$4.50
- Cheesecake
Vanilla cake atop a graham cracker crust filled with raspberry jam, topped with cream cheese frosting and graham cracker shavings$4.95
- Chocolate Caramel Crunch
Chocolate Cake filled with caramel, topped with salted caramel buttercream frosting, and drizzled with chocolate and coffee bits.$4.95
- Chocolate Delight
Chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse filling topped with chocolate frosting$4.95
- Cookies & Cream Dairy Free*
Vegan chocolate cake topped with Oreo frosting$4.95
- Lemon
Vanilla cake, lemon curd filling topped with lemon buttercream frosting$4.95
- Granny's Apple Pie
A moist vanilla cake filled with cinnamon-spiced apples, topped with salted caramel buttercream, and finished with a rich caramel drizzle and buttery crumbs.$4.95
- Gluten Free
Gluten Free Vanilla cake topped with frosting of choice$4.95
- Pink Power
Chocolate Cake topped with pink vanilla frosting, drizzled with white chocolate.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Pumpkin Pie
Pumpkin cake filled pumpkin mousse topped with cream cheese frosting, and a toasted pumpkin crumble.$4.95
- Raspberry Rosé
Raspberry cake topped with rosé champagne frosting$4.50
- Red Velvet
Grandma's red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting$4.50
- Samoa
Coconut cake filled with chocolate ganache topped with caramel frosting and toasted coconut with a chocolate drizzle$4.95
- Snickerdoodle
Vanilla cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and cinnamon toast crunch$4.50
- Single Mini Cupcake$3.30
Cakes
- 6' Birthday Cake
Vanilla cake covered with vanilla Buttercream frosting.$54.00
- 6' Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake covered with chocolate buttercream frosting$54.00
- 6' Raspberry Rosé Cake
Raspberry cake covered with rosé champagne frosting$54.00
- 6' Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet cake covered with vanilla buttercream frosting with red velvet crumble around the rim$54.00
- Chocolate Cake Slice$9.95
- Birthday Cake Slice$9.95
Cheesecakes
Cookies
French Macarons
Whoopies
Extras
Combo Boxes
- Munchie Box
This tasty treat box includes all of our essential desserts for one price. (Included in this treat box is 2 Cupcakes of your choice, 2 Macarons, a Whoopie Cookie, and a Blondie) Picture does not completely depict what you might get!$25.00
- Chocolate Snacker
This tasty treat box includes all of our essential chocolate desserts for one price. (Included in this treat box is 1 Chocolate Cake Slice, 2 Chocolate Macarons, a Brownie, and a Cookies & Cream Whoopie.)$24.00
Pies
- 4" Apple Pie
Experience the comforting delight of an apple pie drizzled with caramel and topped with a buttery crumble. Inside its flaky crust, tender, spiced apples offer a sweet-tart balance. A golden crumble adds a satisfying crunch, while a rich caramel drizzle enhances every bite. This dessert perfectly blends textures and flavors for an irresistible treat.$3.95
- 4" Pecan Pie
Savor the decadence of a pecan pie drizzled with chocolate, where a buttery, flaky crust cradles a rich, gooey filling of brown sugar and syrup infused with the nutty warmth of pecans. This classic dessert is elevated with a luscious chocolate drizzle that enhances the pie’s sweetness and adds a luxurious touch.$3.95