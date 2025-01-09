Blondie's Bakery Boutique 404 Mendocino Avenue STE A
Desserts
Cupcakes
- Birthday
Vanilla Funfetti cake topped with vanilla buttercream frosting$4.50
- Cheesecake
Vanilla cake atop a graham cracker crust filled with raspberry jam, topped with cream cheese frosting and graham cracker shavings$4.95
- Chocolate Delight
Chocolate cake, white chocolate mousse filling topped with chocolate buttercream frosting$4.95
- Cookies & Cream Dairy Free*
Vegan chocolate cake topped with Oreo frosting$4.95
- Lemon
Vanilla cake, lemon curd filling topped with lemon buttercream frosting$4.95
- Granny's Apple Pie
A moist vanilla cake filled with cinnamon-spiced apples, topped with salted caramel buttercream, and finished with a rich caramel drizzle and buttery crumbs.$4.95
- Gluten Free
Gluten Free Vanilla cake topped with frosting of choice$4.95
- Raspberry Rosé
Raspberry cake topped with rosé champagne frosting$4.50
- Red Velvet
Grandma's red velvet cake topped with cream cheese frosting$4.50
- Samoa
Coconut cake filled with chocolate ganache topped with caramel frosting and toasted coconut with a chocolate drizzle$4.95
- Snickerdoodle
Vanilla cake topped with cinnamon cream cheese frosting and cinnamon toast crunch$4.50
- Single Mini Cupcake$3.30OUT OF STOCK
- Caramello
Chocolate Cake Filled With Caramel and Topped with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting & Chocolate Candy$4.95
- Chocolate Chip$4.95
Brownies
Cakes
- 6' Birthday Cake
Vanilla cake covered with vanilla Buttercream frosting.$54.00
- 6' Chocolate Cake
Chocolate cake covered with chocolate buttercream frosting$54.00
- 6' Raspberry Rosé Cake
Raspberry cake covered with rosé champagne frosting$54.00
- 6' Red Velvet Cake
Red velvet cake covered with vanilla buttercream frosting with red velvet crumble around the rim$54.00
- Chocolate Cake Slice$9.95
- Birthday Cake Slice$9.95
- Raspberry Cake Slice$9.95
Cheesecakes
Cookies
French Macarons
Whoopies
Extras
Combo Boxes
- Munchie Box
This tasty treat box includes all of our essential desserts for one price. (Included in this treat box is 2 Cupcakes of your choice, 2 Macarons, a Whoopie Cookie, and a Blondie) Picture does not completely depict what you might get!$25.00
- Chocolate Snacker
This tasty treat box includes all of our essential chocolate desserts for one price. (Included in this treat box is 1 Chocolate Cake Slice, 2 Chocolate Macarons, a Brownie, and a Cookies & Cream Whoopie.)$25.00
